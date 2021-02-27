Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The bank reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $1.40, Fidelity Earnings reports. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 15.06%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock traded down $1.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $92.17. 565,753 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 382,175. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a one year low of $46.45 and a one year high of $95.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $88.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $41.28 billion, a PE ratio of 15.13, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.12.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 29th will be issued a $1.1669 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 26th. This is a positive change from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.06%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.27%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CM. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. CIBC increased their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, TD Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.03.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

