ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Posted by on Feb 27th, 2021


ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.58-0.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.66. The company issued revenue guidance of $244-248.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $243.11 million.ZIX also updated its FY 2021
After-Hours guidance to 0.58-0.60 EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on ZIXI. Cowen reiterated a buy rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of ZIX in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating on shares of ZIX in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on shares of ZIX in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They issued an overweight rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ZIX currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $9.50.

ZIXI traded down $1.88 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.38. 2,708,914 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 622,639. ZIX has a 1 year low of $2.84 and a 1 year high of $10.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.07, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $420.59 million, a P/E ratio of -23.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.36.

About ZIX

Zix Corporation provides email encryption, data loss prevention (DLP), threat protection, and archiving for the secure exchange of email in the United States. The company offers Advanced Email Threat Protection, a cloud-based service that defends organizations from zero-day malware, ransomware, phishing, CEO fraud, W-2 phishing attacks, spams, and viruses in email; Information Archive, a cloud-based email retention solution that enables user retrieval, compliance, and e-discovery; Email Encryption Service that allows a user to send encrypted email to any email user anywhere and on any Internet-enabled device; cloud-based cybersecurity solutions; and e-signatures and secure file sharing solutions.

