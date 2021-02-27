ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.58-0.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.66. The company issued revenue guidance of $244-248.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $243.11 million.ZIX also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 0.58-0.60 EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on ZIXI. Cowen reiterated a buy rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of ZIX in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating on shares of ZIX in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on shares of ZIX in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They issued an overweight rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ZIX currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $9.50.

ZIXI traded down $1.88 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.38. 2,708,914 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 622,639. ZIX has a 1 year low of $2.84 and a 1 year high of $10.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.07, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $420.59 million, a P/E ratio of -23.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.36.

Zix Corporation provides email encryption, data loss prevention (DLP), threat protection, and archiving for the secure exchange of email in the United States. The company offers Advanced Email Threat Protection, a cloud-based service that defends organizations from zero-day malware, ransomware, phishing, CEO fraud, W-2 phishing attacks, spams, and viruses in email; Information Archive, a cloud-based email retention solution that enables user retrieval, compliance, and e-discovery; Email Encryption Service that allows a user to send encrypted email to any email user anywhere and on any Internet-enabled device; cloud-based cybersecurity solutions; and e-signatures and secure file sharing solutions.

