BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.15), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

BBIO stock traded up $5.55 during trading on Friday, hitting $70.68. The stock had a trading volume of 3,053,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,179,655. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $65.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.37. BridgeBio Pharma has a 1-year low of $14.23 and a 1-year high of $73.50. The stock has a market cap of $10.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.73 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 9.85 and a current ratio of 9.85.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BBIO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on BridgeBio Pharma in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised BridgeBio Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Mizuho lifted their price target on BridgeBio Pharma from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on BridgeBio Pharma from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.90.

In other news, insider Michael Thomas Henderson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.52, for a total transaction of $515,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 284,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,642,550.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Randal W. Scott acquired 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $62.50 per share, with a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 21,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,312,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 3,539,901 shares of company stock valued at $214,439,293 in the last three months. 40.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About BridgeBio Pharma

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of various medicines for genetic diseases. The company has a pipeline of 20 development programs that include product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. Its products in development programs include BBP-265, an oral small molecule transthyretin (TTR), which is ongoing Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis, including cardiomyopathy and polyneuropathy manifestations; infigratinib, an oral FGFR1-3 selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of FGFR-driven cancers and achondroplasia; BBP-631, a preclinical adeno-associated virus gene transfer product candidate for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia caused by 21OHD; and BBP-454, a preclinical development program for small molecule inhibitors of KRAS for the treatment of pan-mutant KRAS-driven cancers.

