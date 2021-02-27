Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.20 EPS

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.20), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Akebia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 68.51% and a negative net margin of 126.86%.

Shares of Akebia Therapeutics stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.46. The stock had a trading volume of 7,340,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,669,521. The stock has a market cap of $500.10 million, a PE ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 2.11. Akebia Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.09 and a 12 month high of $13.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

AKBA has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Akebia Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Akebia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.75.

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of renal therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. The company's lead product candidate includes Auryxia, a ferric citrate to control the serum phosphorus levels in adult patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD), on dialysis (DD)-CKD, or the hyperphosphatemia indication (HIF); and vadadustat, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia due to CKD in DD and non-dialysis patients.

