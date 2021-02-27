DerivaDAO Tops One Day Trading Volume of $442,803.00 (DDX)

DerivaDAO (CURRENCY:DDX) traded down 14.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 26th. One DerivaDAO coin can now be bought for about $6.82 or 0.00014306 BTC on exchanges. DerivaDAO has a market cap of $177.91 million and approximately $442,803.00 worth of DerivaDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, DerivaDAO has traded down 21.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About DerivaDAO

DerivaDAO’s total supply is 50,297,306 coins and its circulating supply is 26,094,664 coins. DerivaDAO’s official Twitter account is @DDX_Official . The Reddit community for DerivaDAO is https://reddit.com/r/derivadex

Buying and Selling DerivaDAO

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DerivaDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DerivaDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DerivaDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

