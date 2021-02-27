PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) Trading 6.3% Higher After Strong Earnings

Shares of PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) traded up 6.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $25.22 and last traded at $25.04. 324,141 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 50% from the average session volume of 216,629 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.56.

The construction company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. PGT Innovations had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 11.73%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PGT Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. PGT Innovations currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.25.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PGTI. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in PGT Innovations in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PGT Innovations in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PGT Innovations in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $142,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PGT Innovations in the 4th quarter worth approximately $147,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PGT Innovations in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $182,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.61 and its 200 day moving average is $19.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 36.29 and a beta of 1.49.

About PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI)

PGT Innovations, Inc manufactures and supplies impact-resistant residential windows and doors in the Southeastern United States, Western United States, the Gulf Coast, Coastal mid-Atlantic, the Caribbean, Central America, and Canada. It offers heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

