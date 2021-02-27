Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

PRVB traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,189,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,126,041. Provention Bio has a 52 week low of $4.72 and a 52 week high of $20.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.11 and its 200-day moving average is $14.59. The firm has a market cap of $718.53 million, a PE ratio of -8.54 and a beta of 3.34.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PRVB. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Provention Bio from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Provention Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Chardan Capital dropped their price objective on Provention Bio from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Provention Bio currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.80.

Provention Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics and solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-6527, an oral CSF-1R inhibitor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of Crohn's disease; PRV-3279, which has completed Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of lupus; PRV-101, a coxsackie virus B (CVB) vaccine for the prevention of acute CVB infections and onset of T1D; and PRV-015, which is in phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease.

