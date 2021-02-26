Safex Token (SFT) Price Down 12.5% This Week

Safex Token (CURRENCY:SFT) traded down 8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 26th. Safex Token has a market capitalization of $24.32 million and approximately $13,165.00 worth of Safex Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Safex Token token can currently be purchased for about $0.0129 or 0.00000027 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Safex Token has traded down 12.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Darma Cash (DMCH) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000593 BTC.

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005263 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000041 BTC.

BBSCoin (BBS) traded 137.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PengolinCoin (PGO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000010 BTC.

X12 Coin (X12) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nibble (NBXC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Secure Cash (SCSX) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000248 BTC.

Equilibria (XEQ) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Safex Token Profile

Safex Token (CRYPTO:SFT) is a token. It launched on November 17th, 2017. Safex Token’s total supply is 1,885,974,016 tokens. The Reddit community for Safex Token is /r/safex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Safex Token’s official message board is safe.exchange . Safex Token’s official website is safex.io . Safex Token’s official Twitter account is @SportsFix_io

According to CryptoCompare, “SportsFix is a decentralized sports media ecosystem. Their vision is to redefine the sports content market by cutting out the middlemen and connecting rights holders directly to fans through the SportsFix ecosystem. SFT is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the SportsFix ecosystem. SFT token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the SportsFix ecosystem. The token can be used to exchange value within the platform in several ways, Clubs distribute SFT to Fans to enter DS and reward fans when they engage in certain tasks that help grow digital stadium attendance, Sponsors reward fans with SFT to enter digital stadium after completing specific tasks, SportsFix allocates and gives tokens to Clubs to fund their Game Day Passes, also users can spend SFT for passes, and etc. “

Buying and Selling Safex Token

