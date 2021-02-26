Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) Trading 5.7% Higher

Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH)’s stock price traded up 5.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $23.80 and last traded at $23.70. 688,619 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 27% from the average session volume of 542,476 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.42.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.65.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $795.89 million, a PE ratio of -61.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 2.31.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,804 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,360 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 40.9% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,213 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the period. Poehling Capital Management LLC increased its position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Poehling Capital Management LLC now owns 243,996 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,751 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares during the period. 69.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises fine dining restaurants under the Ruth's Chris Steak House name. The company's restaurants offer food and beverage products to special occasion diners and frequent customers, as well as business clientele.

