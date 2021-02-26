Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) Shares Up 5.8%

Shares of Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) shot up 5.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $7.31 and last traded at $7.25. 448,216 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 35% from the average session volume of 332,975 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.85.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ESTE. Wells Fargo & Company raised Earthstone Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Earthstone Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Earthstone Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.38.

The stock has a market cap of $461.76 million, a P/E ratio of -28.32 and a beta of 2.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.07.

In other news, CFO Mark Lumpkin, Jr. sold 29,976 shares of Earthstone Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.25, for a total transaction of $187,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 139,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $873,143.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Resources Holding Independence purchased 638,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.99 per share, with a total value of $2,548,588.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 62.79% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Earthstone Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Earthstone Energy by 39.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,050 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 3,723 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Earthstone Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Earthstone Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Earthstone Energy by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 35,182 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 5,934 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.99% of the company’s stock.

Earthstone Energy Company Profile (NYSE:ESTE)

Earthstone Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. Its asset portfolio includes the Midland Basin of west Texas and the Eagle Ford trend of south Texas. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 103 gross Eagle Ford wells; and 13 gross Austin Chalk wells, as well as had 94,336 thousand barrels of oil equivalent (MBOE) of total proved reserves comprised 31,521 MBOE of proved developed reserves and 62,815 MBOE of proved undeveloped reserves.

