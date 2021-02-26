Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA) Stock Price Up 5.8%

Genocea Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNCA)’s stock price rose 5.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $3.41 and last traded at $3.30. Approximately 402,318 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 769,578 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.12.

GNCA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Genocea Biosciences from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Genocea Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th.

The stock has a market cap of $156.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 2.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.07 and its 200-day moving average is $2.51.

Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.02). Equities research analysts predict that Genocea Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NEA Management Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of Genocea Biosciences by 43.6% during the third quarter. NEA Management Company LLC now owns 10,376,936 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $23,763,000 after buying an additional 3,151,260 shares in the last quarter. Boxer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genocea Biosciences during the third quarter worth approximately $2,598,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genocea Biosciences during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Genocea Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $316,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Genocea Biosciences by 87.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 395,763 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $958,000 after buying an additional 185,069 shares in the last quarter. 53.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genocea Biosciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:GNCA)

Genocea Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel cancer immunotherapies. The company uses its proprietary discovery platform, ATLAS, to profile patient's CD4+ and CD8+ T cell immune responses to potential target or antigen in that patient's tumor. It develops immuno-oncology programs, such as GEN-009, an adjuvanted neoantigen peptide vaccine candidate, which is in the phase I/IIa clinical trial; GEN-011, a neoantigen adoptive T cell therapy program; and GEN-010, a neoantigen vaccine program.

