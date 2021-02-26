Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF (NASDAQ:PSCE) Trading 5.9% Higher

Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF (NASDAQ:PSCE)’s share price traded up 5.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $6.60 and last traded at $6.60. 763,168 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 94% from the average session volume of 393,555 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.23.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.40.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 27,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth $218,000. ProVise Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth $108,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth $182,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 104,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 22,896 shares during the last quarter.

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Energy Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Energy Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States energy companies that are principally engaged in the business of producing, distributing or servicing energy-related products, including oil and gas exploration and production, refining, oil services, pipeline, and solar, wind and other non-oil-based energy.

