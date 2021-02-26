American Tower (NYSE:AMT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.45), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 42.42% and a net margin of 24.08%. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.95 EPS.

Shares of AMT traded down $8.62 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $216.13. 3,190,185 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,215,430. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.01 billion, a PE ratio of 51.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.25. American Tower has a fifty-two week low of $174.32 and a fifty-two week high of $272.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $225.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $234.41.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 28th were paid a dividend of $1.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.61%.

In other American Tower news, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.07, for a total value of $452,140.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,049,725.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Olivier Puech sold 320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $70,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,146 shares in the company, valued at $3,772,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,948 shares of company stock worth $1,119,029. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on American Tower from $307.00 to $296.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $295.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Raymond James dropped their price target on American Tower from $258.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on American Tower from $334.00 to $324.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.42.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

