Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.40 EPS

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $1.40, Fidelity Earnings reports. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 15.06%.

Shares of NYSE CM traded down $1.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $92.17. 565,753 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 382,175. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 1 year low of $46.45 and a 1 year high of $95.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $88.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.23.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 29th will be issued a $1.1669 dividend. This is a positive change from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 26th. This represents a $4.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.06%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is 62.27%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report on Friday. Barclays upped their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $124.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report on Friday, December 4th. CIBC upped their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.03.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

