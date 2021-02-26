Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.00-0.02 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.02. The company issued revenue guidance of $108-109 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $103.64 million.Bandwidth also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 0.02-0.12 EPS.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BAND. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Bandwidth from $225.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Bandwidth in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set a buy rating and a $212.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Bandwidth from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $184.00.

BAND stock traded down $2.81 during trading on Friday, reaching $158.36. 1,000,441 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 506,778. The company has a quick ratio of 10.21, a current ratio of 10.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Bandwidth has a 1-year low of $50.89 and a 1-year high of $198.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $173.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $164.21. The firm has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of -146.63 and a beta of 0.59.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.09. Bandwidth had a positive return on equity of 0.86% and a negative net margin of 8.90%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bandwidth will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO David A. Morken sold 6,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.73, for a total transaction of $1,081,642.98. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,254,330.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David A. Morken sold 90,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.06, for a total value of $14,629,156.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 46,578 shares in the company, valued at $7,548,430.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 260,466 shares of company stock worth $42,728,248 in the last three months. Company insiders own 11.05% of the company’s stock.

Bandwidth Company Profile

Bandwidth Inc operates as a cloud-based software-powered communications platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) provider in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CPaaS and Other. Its platform enables enterprises to create, scale, and operate voice or text communications services across mobile application or connected device.

