Boosted Finance (BOOST) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $325,961.00

Boosted Finance (CURRENCY:BOOST) traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 26th. One Boosted Finance token can now be bought for about $48.22 or 0.00101571 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Boosted Finance has a market capitalization of $2.89 million and approximately $325,961.00 worth of Boosted Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Boosted Finance has traded 53.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $228.38 or 0.00481047 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002105 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.18 or 0.00069879 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000924 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.35 or 0.00080775 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.97 or 0.00054709 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.81 or 0.00075434 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $220.74 or 0.00464952 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000465 BTC.

Boosted Finance Profile

Boosted Finance’s total supply is 99,118 tokens and its circulating supply is 59,853 tokens. The official website for Boosted Finance is boosted.finance . Boosted Finance’s official message board is github.com/Boosted-Finance

Boosted Finance Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Boosted Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Boosted Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Boosted Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

