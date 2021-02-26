LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.65-5.90 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.90. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.20-2.26 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.26 billion.LHC Group also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 5.65-5.90 EPS.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Truist upped their price target on shares of LHC Group from $245.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating on shares of LHC Group in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of LHC Group in a report on Monday, January 25th. They set an outperform rating and a $255.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LHC Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $228.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of LHC Group from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $220.73.

Shares of LHCG traded down $6.40 on Friday, reaching $181.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 343,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,020. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. LHC Group has a twelve month low of $100.00 and a twelve month high of $236.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a PE ratio of 55.40, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $208.62 and a 200-day moving average of $209.50.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The health services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.03. LHC Group had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 9.71%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that LHC Group will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About LHC Group

LHC Group, Inc, a health care provider, specializes in the post-acute continuum of care primarily for Medicare beneficiaries in the United States. The company's Home Health Services segment offers home nursing services, including wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pain management, pharmaceutical administration, skilled observation and assessment, and patient education; medically-oriented social services; and physical, occupational, and speech therapy services.

