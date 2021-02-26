PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.07), Fidelity Earnings reports. PowerFleet had a negative return on equity of 4.15% and a negative net margin of 8.99%.

NASDAQ PWFL traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.87. 185,782 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 278,102. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. PowerFleet has a 12-month low of $2.55 and a 12-month high of $9.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.83. The company has a market capitalization of $244.76 million, a P/E ratio of -14.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.80.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of PowerFleet from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of PowerFleet from $9.50 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on shares of PowerFleet from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PowerFleet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.50.

PowerFleet, Inc develops, markets, and sells wireless Internet-of-Things and machine-to-machine solutions in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company offers industrial solutions, such as on-premise or in-facility asset and operator management, monitoring, and visibility for industrial trucks, such as forklifts and ground support equipment at airports.

