RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX) Issues Earnings Results

RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. RE/MAX had a return on equity of 44.11% and a net margin of 4.80%. RE/MAX updated its Q1 2021

After-Hours guidance to EPS and its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

NYSE RMAX traded up $0.95 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $41.72. 228,253 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 93,007. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. RE/MAX has a 52-week low of $14.40 and a 52-week high of $42.88. The firm has a market cap of $774.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.46 and a beta of 1.55.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is an increase from RE/MAX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. RE/MAX’s dividend payout ratio is 45.60%.

RMAX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RE/MAX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded RE/MAX from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on RE/MAX from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.00.

In other RE/MAX news, CAO Brett A. Ritchie sold 2,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $106,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

RE/MAX Company Profile

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc operates as a franchisor of real estate and mortgage brokerage services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: RE/MAX Franchising, Motto Franchising, Marketing Funds, and Other. The company offers its real estate franchise services under the RE/MAX brand name; and mortgage brokerage services under the Motto Mortgage brand.

