American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) released its earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 2.23% and a net margin of 11.72%. American Homes 4 Rent updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 1.22-1.28 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $1.22-1.28 EPS.

NYSE AMH traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.14. 2,445,094 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,532,279. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.54. American Homes 4 Rent has a 1-year low of $17.50 and a 1-year high of $32.54. The firm has a market cap of $9.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.34, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. This is a boost from American Homes 4 Rent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.02%.

In other American Homes 4 Rent news, COO Bryan Smith sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total value of $1,500,500.00. Also, Director James H. Kropp sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.06, for a total value of $203,420.00. Insiders sold 146,611 shares of company stock valued at $4,324,345 in the last three months. Insiders own 21.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on AMH shares. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded American Homes 4 Rent from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Homes 4 Rent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.79.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

