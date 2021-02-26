GoldMint 24-Hour Volume Tops $919.00 (MNTP)

GoldMint (CURRENCY:MNTP) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 26th. One GoldMint coin can currently be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000288 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, GoldMint has traded down 42.5% against the dollar. GoldMint has a total market cap of $263,978.68 and approximately $919.00 worth of GoldMint was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.62 or 0.00053593 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $334.86 or 0.00700499 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.22 or 0.00029745 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00006481 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.25 or 0.00033992 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.44 or 0.00059503 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002091 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002094 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.09 or 0.00039931 BTC.

GoldMint Profile

GoldMint (CRYPTO:MNTP) is a coin. GoldMint’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,914,997 coins. GoldMint’s official website is www.goldmint.io . The official message board for GoldMint is blog.goldmint.io . GoldMint’s official Twitter account is @goldmint_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for GoldMint is /r/goldmintio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

GoldMint Coin Trading

