Zilla (ZLA) Price Down 27.5% This Week

Zilla (CURRENCY:ZLA) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 26th. One Zilla token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. Zilla has a total market cap of $179,857.70 and approximately $8,605.00 worth of Zilla was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Zilla has traded 27.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.62 or 0.00053593 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $334.86 or 0.00700499 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.22 or 0.00029745 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00006481 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.25 or 0.00033992 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.44 or 0.00059503 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002091 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002094 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.09 or 0.00039931 BTC.

About Zilla

Zilla (CRYPTO:ZLA) is a token. It was first traded on November 30th, 2017. Zilla’s total supply is 60,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Zilla is /r/ZILLAtoken . Zilla’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Zilla is zla.io

Zilla Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilla directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zilla should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zilla using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

