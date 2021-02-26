IoT Chain (ITC) Hits Market Capitalization of $6.79 Million

IoT Chain (CURRENCY:ITC) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 26th. IoT Chain has a total market cap of $6.79 million and $1.71 million worth of IoT Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IoT Chain token can now be bought for $0.0779 or 0.00000163 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, IoT Chain has traded 19.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.09 or 0.00069216 BTC.

VITE (VITE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0306 or 0.00000064 BTC.

HYCON (HYC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ITC is a token. Its launch date was November 24th, 2017. IoT Chain’s total supply is 99,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 87,214,657 tokens. The Reddit community for IoT Chain is /r/itcofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . IoT Chain’s official website is iotchain.io . IoT Chain’s official Twitter account is @IoT_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IoT Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IoT Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IoT Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

