Peerplays (PPY) Price Reaches $0.72 on Top Exchanges

Peerplays (CURRENCY:PPY) traded 8.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 26th. One Peerplays coin can now be purchased for $0.72 or 0.00001505 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Peerplays has a market capitalization of $3.24 million and $191,368.00 worth of Peerplays was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Peerplays has traded 190.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Peerplays alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $229.73 or 0.00480584 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002091 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $33.23 or 0.00069516 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000922 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.51 or 0.00080565 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.17 or 0.00054739 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.91 or 0.00075116 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $221.81 or 0.00464005 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000465 BTC.

Peerplays Profile

Peerplays’ genesis date was April 30th, 2016. Peerplays’ total supply is 5,589,336 coins and its circulating supply is 4,501,541 coins. Peerplays’ official Twitter account is @Peerplays and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Peerplays is /r/Peerplays and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Peerplays’ official website is www.peerplays.com

Peerplays Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peerplays directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Peerplays should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Peerplays using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Peerplays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Peerplays and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.