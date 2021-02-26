Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) Issues Earnings Results

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Dynavax Technologies had a negative return on equity of 193.85% and a negative net margin of 256.92%.

Shares of NASDAQ:DVAX traded up $0.59 on Friday, hitting $8.75. 9,803,278 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,785,851. Dynavax Technologies has a 52 week low of $1.80 and a 52 week high of $12.44. The company has a quick ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.56. The company has a market cap of $964.01 million, a PE ratio of -6.39 and a beta of 1.34.

Get Dynavax Technologies alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DVAX shares. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a report on Friday, December 18th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Dynavax Technologies from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dynavax Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.25.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on leveraging the power of the body's innate and adaptive immune responses through toll-like receptor stimulation. The company markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in age 18 years and older.

Featured Story: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Dynavax Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynavax Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.