Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) Announces Earnings Results

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.64, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

AXON traded up $5.59 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $165.49. 651,056 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 744,748. The firm has a market cap of $10.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.58 and a beta of 1.21. Axon Enterprise has a 12-month low of $50.05 and a 12-month high of $212.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $107.25 and a 200 day moving average of $29.05.

AXON has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $135.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Axon Enterprise in a report on Monday, February 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $185.00 price target for the company. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Axon Enterprise in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Axon Enterprise from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $129.00 to $179.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Axon Enterprise currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.50.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy weapons (CEWs) worldwide. The company operates through two segments, TASER and Software and Sensors. It offers TASER X26P, TASER X2, TASER 7, and TASER Pulse and Bolt CEWs; and related cartridges. The company also provides on-officer body cameras and Axon Fleet in-car video systems; and Axon Evidence connected software network; Axon Records cloud-based records management system; Axon Signal enabled devices; and computer-aided dispatch software, as well as Axon docks, cartridges, and batteries.

