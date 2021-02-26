Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The medical equipment provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04, Fidelity Earnings reports. Lantheus had a net margin of 0.12% and a return on equity of 11.05%.

Shares of LNTH stock traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.68. 762,441 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 546,345. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 233.53 and a beta of 1.32. Lantheus has a 12 month low of $8.67 and a 12 month high of $20.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Get Lantheus alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on LNTH shares. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Lantheus from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lantheus from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Lantheus from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lantheus has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.67.

In other news, SVP Michael P. Duffy sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $210,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 103,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,447,628. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders have bought 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $47,220 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

Lantheus Company Profile

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic medical imaging agents and products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of cardiovascular and other diseases worldwide. Its principal products include DEFINITY, a microbubble contrast agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; and TechneLite, a technetium generator that provides the nuclear material used in nuclear medicine.

Further Reading: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders



Receive News & Ratings for Lantheus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lantheus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.