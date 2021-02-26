SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of ($0.01) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.00. The company issued revenue guidance of $90.5-92 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $86.82 million.SailPoint Technologies also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to -0.1–0.01 EPS.

Shares of SAIL stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $56.38. The stock had a trading volume of 2,337,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,021,524. SailPoint Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $11.61 and a fifty-two week high of $64.19. The firm has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of -5,632.37 and a beta of 2.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.81.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.15. SailPoint Technologies had a negative net margin of 0.18% and a positive return on equity of 4.35%. Research analysts expect that SailPoint Technologies will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on SAIL. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $53.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $50.11.

In other news, CAO Eric Domagalski sold 1,619 shares of SailPoint Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.65, for a total transaction of $93,335.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Christopher Schmitt sold 729 shares of SailPoint Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.55, for a total transaction of $45,598.95. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 40,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,539,279.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 77,017 shares of company stock valued at $4,330,139 over the last 90 days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SailPoint Technologies Company Profile

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and markets identity governance software solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers software and software as a service solutions, which help organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, software bots, and other human and non-human users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments, spanning on-premises, cloud and mobile applications, and file storage platforms.

