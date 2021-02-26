Reviewing Fury Gold Mines (NASDAQ:FURY) and Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX)

Fury Gold Mines (NASDAQ:FURY) and Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

6.2% of Fury Gold Mines shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.5% of Maverix Metals shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Fury Gold Mines and Maverix Metals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fury Gold Mines 0 0 3 0 3.00 Maverix Metals 0 2 5 0 2.71

Fury Gold Mines currently has a consensus target price of $2.40, indicating a potential upside of 72.66%. Maverix Metals has a consensus target price of $7.35, indicating a potential upside of 52.49%. Given Fury Gold Mines’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Fury Gold Mines is more favorable than Maverix Metals.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Fury Gold Mines and Maverix Metals’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fury Gold Mines N/A N/A -$10.50 million ($0.16) -8.69 Maverix Metals $33.24 million 20.37 -$7.67 million $0.06 80.33

Maverix Metals has higher revenue and earnings than Fury Gold Mines. Fury Gold Mines is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Maverix Metals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Fury Gold Mines and Maverix Metals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fury Gold Mines N/A -25.58% -22.75% Maverix Metals 16.03% 4.87% 3.84%

Volatility & Risk

Fury Gold Mines has a beta of 1.29, suggesting that its stock price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Maverix Metals has a beta of 1.08, suggesting that its stock price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Maverix Metals beats Fury Gold Mines on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fury Gold Mines

Fury Gold Mines Limited operates as an exploration and development company in Canada. It explores for gold metals. The company owns 100% interests in the Eau Claire project located in the Eeyou-Istchee/James Bay region of Quebec; and the Committee Bay gold project located in Nunavut. It also holds interests in the Homestake Ridge in British Columbia; and Gibson MacQuoid located in Nunavut. The company was formerly known as Auryn Resources Inc. and changed its name to Fury Gold Mines Limited in October 2020. Fury Gold Mines Limited is based in Toronto, Canada.

About Maverix Metals

Maverix Metals Inc., a precious metals royalty and streaming company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and other metals. As of December 31, 2019, it owned approximately 100 royalties, streams, and other interests in North America, South America, Australia, and internationally. The company was formerly known as MacMillan Minerals Inc. Maverix Metals Inc. was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

