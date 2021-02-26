Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) Stock Price Up 6.4%

Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) shares shot up 6.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $33.75 and last traded at $32.95. 3,758,251 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 6,644,793 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.96.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SKLZ. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Skillz in a report on Monday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on Skillz in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Skillz in a report on Friday, January 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group began coverage on Skillz in a report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on Skillz in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.33.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.98.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of Skillz during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Skillz during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Skillz during the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skillz during the 4th quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Skillz during the 4th quarter valued at about $344,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.77% of the company’s stock.

About Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ)

Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players worldwide. Its platform hosts casual esports tournaments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

