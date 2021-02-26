COMSovereign (NASDAQ:COMS) Trading Up 6.3%

COMSovereign Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:COMS) was up 6.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $4.36 and last traded at $4.03. Approximately 3,273,103 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 4,206,346 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.79.

COMSovereign Company Profile (NASDAQ:COMS)

ComSovereign Holding Corp. designs, develops, markets, and sells technologically-advanced products for telecom network operators, mobile device carriers, and other enterprises worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and sells microwave packet radio equipment, such as backhaul telecom radios that transmit broadband voice, video, and data, as well as enable service providers, government agencies, enterprises, and other organizations to meet their increasing bandwidth requirements rapidly and affordably; and in-band full-duplex and transpositional modulation technologies that alleviate the performance limitations of the principal transmission technologies.

