Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) Stock Price Up 6.1%

Shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) rose 6.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $12.30 and last traded at $11.84. Approximately 54,990,352 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 83% from the average daily volume of 30,095,975 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.16.

MRO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Siebert Williams Shank upgraded shares of Marathon Oil to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Marathon Oil in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $6.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.69.

The stock has a market cap of $8.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.71 and a beta of 3.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.12.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $830.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $846.86 million. Marathon Oil had a negative net margin of 32.64% and a negative return on equity of 6.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Marathon Oil Co. will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is 16.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Marathon Oil during the third quarter worth about $176,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Oil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 46.2% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,936 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marathon Oil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.11% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil Company Profile (NYSE:MRO)

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and Equatorial Guinea. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol, as well as owns and operates 32 central gathering and treating facilities and the Sugarloaf gathering system, a 42-mile natural gas pipeline through Karnes and Atascosa Counties.

