Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) Trading 6.3% Higher

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX)’s share price traded up 6.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $5.18 and last traded at $5.10. 1,462,449 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 8% from the average session volume of 1,354,810 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.80.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink reissued a “hold” rating and set a $5.50 price target on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Barclays raised Amneal Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $4.50 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Guggenheim upgraded Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.06.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.13 and a 200 day moving average of $4.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.20.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 42.02%. The firm had revenue of $510.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. Amneal Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $35,000. XTX Markets LLC bought a new position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $44,000. 33.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic and specialty pharmaceutical products for various dosage forms and therapeutic areas. The company operates in two segments, Generics and Specialty. The Generics segment develops, manufactures, and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products, and transdermals across a range of therapeutic categories.

