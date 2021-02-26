CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.45-0.47 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.43. CubeSmart also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 1.77-1.83 EPS.

Shares of CUBE stock traded down $1.60 on Friday, reaching $36.96. 2,316,058 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,199,601. CubeSmart has a 12-month low of $19.61 and a 12-month high of $39.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 0.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.42.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.20). CubeSmart had a net margin of 24.83% and a return on equity of 9.30%. Research analysts predict that CubeSmart will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. CubeSmart’s payout ratio is 80.47%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CUBE shares. TheStreet raised CubeSmart from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised CubeSmart from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised CubeSmart from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Truist lifted their price objective on CubeSmart from $31.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut CubeSmart from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $33.82.

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

