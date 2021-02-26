Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) issued its earnings results on Friday. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 4.66%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE FL traded down $4.64 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $48.09. 5,779,527 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,965,286. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Foot Locker has a 52 week low of $17.46 and a 52 week high of $54.77. The stock has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of 14.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.29.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a boost from Foot Locker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. Foot Locker’s payout ratio is presently 12.17%.

In other Foot Locker news, major shareholder Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L bought 8,581 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $39.00 per share, for a total transaction of $334,659.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Lauren B. Peters sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total value of $1,800,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 166,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,472,425.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have acquired 965,117 shares of company stock worth $36,712,984 over the last three months. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley upgraded Foot Locker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Foot Locker from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Foot Locker in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Foot Locker from $38.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Foot Locker from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.09.

About Foot Locker

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company retails athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, and equipment under Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, Footaction, Runners Point, and Sidestep brand names.

