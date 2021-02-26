PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL) Stock Price Up 6.6%

PowerFleet, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWFL)’s share price rose 6.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $8.15 and last traded at $8.05. Approximately 223,797 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 281,322 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.55.

A number of analysts have issued reports on PWFL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered PowerFleet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on shares of PowerFleet from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of PowerFleet from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of PowerFleet from $9.50 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.50.

The stock has a market capitalization of $244.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.04 and a 200 day moving average of $6.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.07). PowerFleet had a negative net margin of 8.99% and a negative return on equity of 4.15%. As a group, research analysts forecast that PowerFleet, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in PowerFleet by 281.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,848 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of PowerFleet by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,630 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of PowerFleet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,000. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PowerFleet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of PowerFleet in the fourth quarter worth $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.17% of the company’s stock.

PowerFleet, Inc develops, markets, and sells wireless Internet-of-Things and machine-to-machine solutions in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company offers industrial solutions, such as on-premise or in-facility asset and operator management, monitoring, and visibility for industrial trucks, such as forklifts and ground support equipment at airports.

