NEXT.coin (NEXT) Trading 31.4% Higher This Week

NEXT.coin (CURRENCY:NEXT) traded up 38.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 26th. In the last week, NEXT.coin has traded 31.4% higher against the dollar. One NEXT.coin coin can now be bought for $0.17 or 0.00000361 BTC on major exchanges. NEXT.coin has a total market cap of $1.07 million and $39,729.00 worth of NEXT.coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,764.72 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $494.70 or 0.01035704 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $184.07 or 0.00385366 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.44 or 0.00030241 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 21.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000949 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000528 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001754 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 74.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.81 or 0.00016350 BTC.

Gleec (GLEEC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00003699 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003461 BTC.

About NEXT.coin

NEXT.coin (CRYPTO:NEXT) is a PoS/PoW coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 15th, 2017. NEXT.coin’s total supply is 16,788,346 coins and its circulating supply is 6,228,754 coins. NEXT.coin’s official website is next.exchange . NEXT.coin’s official Twitter account is @NextExchange . NEXT.coin’s official message board is medium.com/nextexchange

NEXT.coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXT.coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEXT.coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NEXT.coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

