Aragon Tops 1-Day Volume of $37.77 Million (ANT)

Aragon (CURRENCY:ANT) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 26th. In the last seven days, Aragon has traded down 28.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Aragon token can currently be bought for approximately $4.20 or 0.00008823 BTC on popular exchanges. Aragon has a total market capitalization of $166.30 million and approximately $37.77 million worth of Aragon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.73 or 0.00054064 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $334.19 or 0.00702323 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000327 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.29 or 0.00030022 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00006507 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.19 or 0.00034031 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.30 or 0.00059465 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002101 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002104 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.26 or 0.00040480 BTC.

Aragon Profile

Aragon (CRYPTO:ANT) is a token. It launched on May 15th, 2017. Aragon’s total supply is 39,609,524 tokens and its circulating supply is 39,609,523 tokens. Aragon’s official message board is blog.aragon.org . Aragon’s official Twitter account is @AragonProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Aragon is aragon.org

