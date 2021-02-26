Prometeus (PROM) Market Cap Tops $96.92 Million

Prometeus (CURRENCY:PROM) traded 7.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 26th. Over the last week, Prometeus has traded down 38.9% against the US dollar. One Prometeus coin can currently be purchased for about $15.84 or 0.00033282 BTC on major exchanges. Prometeus has a market capitalization of $96.92 million and $11.87 million worth of Prometeus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.73 or 0.00054064 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $334.19 or 0.00702323 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000327 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.29 or 0.00030022 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00006507 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.19 or 0.00034031 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.30 or 0.00059465 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002101 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002104 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.26 or 0.00040480 BTC.

Prometeus Coin Profile

Prometeus (PROM) is a coin. Its launch date was May 19th, 2019. Prometeus’ total supply is 19,250,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,120,000 coins. The official website for Prometeus is prometeus.io . Prometeus’ official message board is medium.com/prometeus-network

According to CryptoCompare, “Prometeus Network is a secure and decentralized ecosystem designed to solve real-world problems in data brokerage, created for the Influencer Marketing, Medical and Insurance data market industries. Prometeus Network is developed by Prometeus Labs. A company existing out of data scientists and entrepreneurs who have been working for more than 15 years on machine learning, business development, and marketing. “

Prometeus Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prometeus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Prometeus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Prometeus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

