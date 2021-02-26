Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Erie Indemnity had a return on equity of 24.73% and a net margin of 11.49%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS.
ERIE stock traded down $3.74 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $242.10. 82,942 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,930. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71. Erie Indemnity has a 1-year low of $130.20 and a 1-year high of $266.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $251.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $233.20. The company has a market cap of $11.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.62 and a beta of 0.43.
About Erie Indemnity
