Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Erie Indemnity had a return on equity of 24.73% and a net margin of 11.49%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS.

ERIE stock traded down $3.74 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $242.10. 82,942 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,930. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71. Erie Indemnity has a 1-year low of $130.20 and a 1-year high of $266.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $251.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $233.20. The company has a market cap of $11.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.62 and a beta of 0.43.

Erie Indemnity Company operates as a managing attorney-in-fact for the subscribers at the Erie Insurance Exchange in the United States. The company provides sales, underwriting, policy issuance, and renewal services for the policyholders on behalf of the Erie Insurance Exchange. Its sales related services include agent compensation, and sales and advertising support services; and underwriting services comprise underwriting and policy processing; and other services consist of customer services and administrative support services, as well as information technology services.

