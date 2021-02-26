U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. U.S. Physical Therapy had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 7.21%. U.S. Physical Therapy updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 2.40-2.52 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $2.40-2.52 EPS.

Shares of NYSE USPH traded up $0.93 during trading on Friday, reaching $117.24. The stock had a trading volume of 162,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,214. U.S. Physical Therapy has a one year low of $45.13 and a one year high of $143.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 49.89 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $131.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.31.

Get U.S. Physical Therapy alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. This is an increase from U.S. Physical Therapy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. U.S. Physical Therapy’s payout ratio is 11.35%.

Separately, Barrington Research downgraded U.S. Physical Therapy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday.

In other news, CEO Christopher J. Reading sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.67, for a total value of $640,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About U.S. Physical Therapy

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

Featured Story: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Physical Therapy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Physical Therapy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.