Neutrino Dollar Market Capitalization Achieves $26.57 Million (USDN)

Neutrino Dollar (CURRENCY:USDN) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 26th. One Neutrino Dollar coin can currently be bought for about $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Neutrino Dollar has traded up 0.2% against the US dollar. Neutrino Dollar has a total market cap of $26.57 million and $1.23 million worth of Neutrino Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Cipher Core Token (CIPHC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.74 or 0.00074879 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0916 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $288.32 or 0.00604117 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000518 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0895 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00012236 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00014868 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0955 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar Coin Profile

Neutrino Dollar (CRYPTO:USDN) is a coin. Its launch date was November 22nd, 2019. Neutrino Dollar’s total supply is 26,412,090 coins. Neutrino Dollar’s official message board is medium.com/@neutrinoteam . The official website for Neutrino Dollar is beta.neutrino.at . Neutrino Dollar’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Neutrino USD (USDN) is an algorithmic crypto-collateralized stablecoin pegged to the US dollar. All operations involving USDN, such as issuance, collateralization, staking and reward payouts, are fully transparent and governed by a smart contract. “

Buying and Selling Neutrino Dollar

