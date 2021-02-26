Actinium Trading 7.1% Higher This Week (ACM)

Actinium (CURRENCY:ACM) traded 24.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 26th. During the last seven days, Actinium has traded 7.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Actinium has a total market cap of $524,906.38 and $55,544.00 worth of Actinium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Actinium coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0182 or 0.00000038 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Actinium alerts:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003037 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0366 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded 24.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000102 BTC.

BuySell (BULL) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002754 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000053 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0851 or 0.00000178 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Actinium Coin Profile

ACM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Actinium’s total supply is 28,868,050 coins. Actinium’s official Twitter account is @ActiniumCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. Actinium’s official website is actinium.org. The Reddit community for Actinium is /r/ActiniumCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Actinium is a decentralized digital asset that uses blockchain technology to bring cryptocurrency to all customers and stores through safety and easiness of use. The Actinium is mineable through the use of Lyra2z as a PoW algorithm that brings an energy efficient algorithm, keeps GPU cards from overheating, lowers the efficiency-gap between AMD and NVIDIA GPUs. Actinium also offers a mobile wallet and a hardware wallet (Ledger Nano S & Ledger Blue). Built on Litecoin source code, ACM is a medium of exchange within the Actinium network. “

Actinium Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Actinium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Actinium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Actinium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “ACMUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Actinium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Actinium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.