ShotSpotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

ShotSpotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04, Fidelity Earnings reports. ShotSpotter had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 6.30%. ShotSpotter updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ SSTI traded down $2.79 on Friday, hitting $41.98. 131,027 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,759. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.03. ShotSpotter has a 52-week low of $20.26 and a 52-week high of $53.97. The company has a market capitalization of $480.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 182.52, a P/E/G ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 1.52.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of ShotSpotter from $41.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. JMP Securities downgraded ShotSpotter from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ShotSpotter from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of ShotSpotter from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of ShotSpotter from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.38.

In related news, VP Joseph O. Hawkins sold 1,911 shares of ShotSpotter stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.38, for a total transaction of $98,187.18. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,520,436.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Pascal Levensohn sold 3,922 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total value of $129,465.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,210,575.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 43,685 shares of company stock worth $1,503,999 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

ShotSpotter Company Profile

ShotSpotter, Inc provides precision-policing and security solutions for law enforcement and security personnel in the United States, South Africa, and the Bahamas. Its solutions include ShotSpotter Flex, a public safety solution, which serves cities and municipalities to identify, locate, and deter gun violence by incorporating a real-time gunshot detection system into their policing systems; and ShotSpotter Missions, a cloud-based patrol management solution to help police departments plan patrol missions and tactics for crime deterrence.

