Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) Releases Earnings Results

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Kala Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 93.73% and a negative net margin of 1,794.36%.

Shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.33 on Friday, hitting $7.41. The company had a trading volume of 3,148,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,336,794. The firm has a market capitalization of $415.52 million, a P/E ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 0.43. Kala Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $5.04 and a twelve month high of $14.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 9.11 and a quick ratio of 8.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.19 and a 200-day moving average of $7.96.

Get Kala Pharmaceuticals alerts:

KALA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 30th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kala Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.31.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Kala Pharmaceuticals stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 15,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.63% of the company’s stock.

About Kala Pharmaceuticals

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies using its proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles (MPP) technology for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's lead product candidate is KPI-121 0.25% which has completed two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of temporary relief of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease; INVELTYS which has completed two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of inflammation and pain following ocular surgery; and KPI-285, a MPP receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor program, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of retinal diseases.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Kala Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kala Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.