Leaf Group (NYSE:LEAF) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Leaf Group (NYSE:LEAF) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.05), Fidelity Earnings reports. Leaf Group had a negative return on equity of 25.95% and a negative net margin of 5.98%.

LEAF traded down $0.48 on Friday, reaching $5.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 564,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 467,189. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $151.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.55 and a beta of 1.90. Leaf Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.03 and a fifty-two week high of $7.62.

In related news, EVP Adam F. Wergeles sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $35,000.00. Corporate insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Leaf Group in a research note on Thursday, January 7th.

Leaf Group Company Profile

Leaf Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified consumer internet company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Marketplaces and Media. The Marketplaces segment offers Society6.com, which provides artists with an online commerce platform to feature and sell their original art and designs on consumer products in the home dÃ©cor, accessories, and apparel categories; and Deny Designs, a made-to-order home dÃ©cor brand.

