Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBS) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBS) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Caladrius Biosciences stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.78. The stock had a trading volume of 4,278,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,332,213. Caladrius Biosciences has a 12 month low of $1.05 and a 12 month high of $4.89. The company has a market capitalization of $58.68 million, a P/E ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.80.

A number of analysts recently commented on CLBS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Caladrius Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price (down from $18.50) on shares of Caladrius Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.06.

Caladrius Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops cellular therapeutic product candidates to address diseases and conditions caused by ischemia. Its product candidates include developmental treatments for cardiovascular diseases, such as CLBS12 for the treatment of critical limb ischemia; CLBS16, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of coronary microvascular dysfunction; CLBS14, a regenerative medicine advanced therapy for treating no-option refractory disabling angina.

