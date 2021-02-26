Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The shipping company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Höegh LNG Partners had a net margin of 43.54% and a return on equity of 20.74%.
HMLP stock traded down $1.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.41. The stock had a trading volume of 417,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,985. Höegh LNG Partners has a 1-year low of $4.67 and a 1-year high of $17.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $512.63 million, a P/E ratio of 10.07, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.08.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th were issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.42%. This is a positive change from Höegh LNG Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Höegh LNG Partners’s payout ratio is currently 84.21%.
About Höegh LNG Partners
HÃ¶egh LNG Partners LP focuses on owning, operating, and acquiring floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers, and other LNG infrastructure assets under long-term charters. The company also offers ship management services. As of March 31, 2019, it had a fleet of five FSRUs.
