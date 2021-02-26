Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The shipping company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Höegh LNG Partners had a net margin of 43.54% and a return on equity of 20.74%.

HMLP stock traded down $1.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.41. The stock had a trading volume of 417,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,985. Höegh LNG Partners has a 1-year low of $4.67 and a 1-year high of $17.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $512.63 million, a P/E ratio of 10.07, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.08.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th were issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.42%. This is a positive change from Höegh LNG Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Höegh LNG Partners’s payout ratio is currently 84.21%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Höegh LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Höegh LNG Partners in a research report on Sunday, January 10th. Bank of America cut shares of Höegh LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Höegh LNG Partners from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

About Höegh LNG Partners

HÃ¶egh LNG Partners LP focuses on owning, operating, and acquiring floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers, and other LNG infrastructure assets under long-term charters. The company also offers ship management services. As of March 31, 2019, it had a fleet of five FSRUs.

