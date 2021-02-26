Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) Shares Up 7.1%

Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) shares rose 7.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.66 and last traded at $2.57. Approximately 4,975,723 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 36% from the average daily volume of 3,650,859 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.40.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Verastem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 4.80, a current ratio of 5.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $398.97 million, a PE ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 0.72.

In related news, Director Timothy J. Barberich acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.17 per share, with a total value of $108,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 218,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $473,060. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Verastem in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in Verastem in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Verastem in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Aries Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Verastem by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 20,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Verastem during the first quarter worth about $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.15% of the company’s stock.

Verastem Company Profile (NASDAQ:VSTM)

Verastem, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focusing on developing and commercializing medicines to improve the survival and quality of life of cancer patients. It markets COPIKTRA (duvelisib), an oral inhibitor of phosphoinositide 3-kinase (PI3K) and dual inhibitor of PI3K-delta and PI3K-gamma, which is indicated for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia/small lymphocytic lymphoma after at least two prior therapies and relapsed or refractory follicular lymphoma (FL) after at least two prior systemic therapies.

