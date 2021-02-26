TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX) Shares Up 6.5%

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX) rose 6.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $11.85 and last traded at $11.79. Approximately 348,616 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 9% from the average daily volume of 319,439 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.07.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on TPG RE Finance Trust in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.50 target price for the company. Raymond James raised TPG RE Finance Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $801.34 million, a PE ratio of -6.19 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 304.82 and a current ratio of 304.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.65.

TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.19). TPG RE Finance Trust had a negative return on equity of 6.29% and a negative net margin of 41.56%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. will post -1.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in TPG RE Finance Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $92,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 190.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 9,113 shares during the period. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new position in TPG RE Finance Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $122,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TPG RE Finance Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $141,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in TPG RE Finance Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $199,000. 59.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX)

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc, a commercial real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in North America. It invests in commercial mortgage loans; subordinate mortgage interests, mezzanine loans, secured real estate securities, note financing, preferred equity, and miscellaneous debt instruments; and commercial real estate collateralized loan obligations and commercial mortgage-backed securities secured by properties primarily in the office, mixed use, multifamily, industrial, retail, and hospitality real estate sectors.

